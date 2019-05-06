Donate online during Ramadhan, urges ITA

Muscat: The Information Technology Authority (ITA) on Monday launched the annual promotional donation campaign providing an alternative option for donating which is more secure, transparent, easy to use and convenient through the Donations Portal for Charitable Organizations, (www.donate.om)) urging people and companies to extend their white hands to those less fortunate in our community through an annual campaign.

The promotional campaign, carried out by ITA, begins with the coming of Ramadhan and is activated through different media channels and its social networks accounts.

The Information Technology Authority (ITA), in line with His Majesty’s vision of harnessing technology, has developed the Donations Portal for Charitable Organizations (www.donate.om) to ease and simplify the process of donating and promote charity. The bilingual portal makes it easy for Omani citizens and residents to donate with a single click from anywhere and at their convenience without a need to travel to any of the charitable organizations. The portal can be effectively used by Omani citizens / residents who have account in Omani banks.

Up to now, the portal serves 27 charitable organizations including Dar Al Atta, Oman Association for Disabled, Environment Society of Oman, The Association of the welfare of the Handicapped, Al Noor Association for the Blind, the Association of Early Intervention for Children with Special Needs, National Association for Cancer Awareness, Oman Hereditary Blood Disorder Association, Al Rahma Charity Team, House of Funds & Zakah, Omani Association for Elderly Friends, Oman Diabetes Association, Omani Bahjah Orphan Society, & Oman Charity Organization. Once accessing the portal, donators can choose to donate either by cause or by charity.

According to the latest statistics, more than OMR 3,595,571.45 by more than 139,999 donors have been raised through the portal, distributed to different causes and charitable organizations.

The portal also enables its users to see live statistics on last donations and transactions carried out through the portal. Besides, it lists some of the successfully completed projects which were handled by charitable organizations along with the total amount they received.

As an alternative to visiting the Portal online, donors now have the option to donate via the mobile app, which is easily downloadable from the online portal, Android’ s Play store or App store.