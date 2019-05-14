Donate books, toys, clothes and food to charity

The City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum will collaborate with the charity association, Dar Al Atta’a to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate by encouraging people to donate during Ramadan.

The ‘Make A Difference’ annual initiative that spreads the message of kindness and empathy. It teaches the community the value of giving and compassion and encourage everyone to donate, providing families in need with everyday essentials.

City Centre Muscat and City Centre Qurum have been working closely with Dar al Atta’a for the past four years.

During the Holy Month, the shopping destinations will have collection boxes in key areas of the malls for shoppers to donate items, such as wearable clothing, toys, books and canned or dry food items. All collected goods will be given to Dar Al Atta’a to be distributed to the underprivileged in Oman.

