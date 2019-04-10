Local 

Doha meet debates innovation in parliaments

Oman Observer

DOHA: The State Council delegation concluded on Wednesday its participation in the work of the 140th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and its accompanying meetings, held in Doha.
Dr Khalid bin Salem al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council, participated in the joint session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Assembly of Secretaries-General of national parliaments on “innovation in parliaments — Prepare for the future.” The session addressed the challenges faced by parliaments and the required innovative solutions.

