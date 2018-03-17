Documentary on natural sites and rock formations launched

MUSCAT: The documentary “Oman Adventure Has an Address” was launched under the auspices of Dr Abdul Munim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, in the presence of officials and persons interested in international and local media and tourism.

The documentary presents an aesthetic view of the deep valleys of the Sultanate. It depicts Oman’s caves and mountains. It is an artistic documentation by a group of international explorers, in co-production by the Ministry of Information, the Omani Adventure Travel Company and Explorer Dr Khalid Abdul Malik and directed by the French Pierre Boutte.

Dr Khalid says,”The film began as a story in the mid-1990s when he moved to the Sultanate, where he was interested in exploring the marine environment in general. But in the Sultanate he discovered a new secret of Oman’s natural secrets, which lies in the high mountains of the Sultanate and its deep valleys. He decided to study the mountain environment.”

He added that during his journey, he used professional explorers to explore the cave of Al Tahiri in the area of Fens, in the Wilayat of Quriyat, where he found inside the cave a yard and corridors leading to an extraordinary chamber that astonished him by its magnificent limestone formations and its horizontal growth directions against gravity.

The documentary reviewed the relationship between the place and man, through meetings with the residents of those sites with valleys, caves and mountains, and how the Omani man was able to adapt to his exceptional terrains. — ONA

