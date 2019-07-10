Djokovic marches into ninth Wimbledon semifinal

LONDON: Four-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the ninth time on Wednesday, racking up his 70th career win at the All England Club in the process.

The top seed and world number one hit back from a break down in the first set to carve out a commanding 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over 21st seed David Goffin of Belgium.

In a ruthless display, the defending champion reeled off 15 of the last 17 games to secure a place in the semifinals of the majors for the 36th time.

Next up for him is Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut, who reached his first Grand Slam semifinal when the 31-year-old Spaniard dropped his first set of the campaign in beating Argentinian Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Bautista Agut, whose previous best at Grand Slams was reaching the last eight at this year’s Australian Open, has beaten Djokovic twice already this year in Qatar and Miami.

“He started well and was dictating play from the baseline,” said 32-year-old Djokovic.

“Things could have gone a different way if I had lost the first set but I was very pleased with the second and third.

He added: “I had a tough match in the third round (against Hubert Hurkacz). Other than that, I’ve won in straight sets and played really well throughout the tournament.

“It’s exactly what I wanted and hopefully I can go in the right direction in the semis as well.”

Goffin was on top in the early stages as he sensed the opportunity to become the first Belgian man to make the semi-finals at a Slam since Xavier Malisse at Wimbledon in 2002.

The 28-year-old broke for a 4-3 lead but 16-time Slam winner Djokovic then reeled off the next nine games, taking the first set and the second in which he allowed the Belgian just four points on his serve.

The contest was over by the time Djokovic broke for a 3-1 lead in the third set.

Dream over

Andy Murray and Serena Williams’ mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds.

The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarterfinals.

The third round match was played out on the 4,000-seater Court Two sunken bowl — a rare appearance outside the Centre Court and Court One big show courts for the likes of multiple former champions Murray and Williams. British home favourite Murray, a former world number one, is easing his way back into tennis via the doubles after undergoing radical hip resurfacing surgery. — AFP