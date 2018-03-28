Diseases under control, junk food still a threat

MUSCAT, March 28 –

Even as Oman has made significant progress in controlling major nutritional deficiencies and other diseases in the past decade, consumption of fast food as well as unhealthy food is still an issue, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said, citing the Oman National Nutrition Survey.

Speaking on the sidelines of launch of survey results on Wednesday, the problem of malnutrition, stunting and anaemia have been “effectively tackled” and their numbers are diminishing.

However, the problem of obesity and overweight, which pave the way for several health issues, remains “uncontrolled” and is a major challenge for the health sector, he said.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to obesity and overweight, the results are not very good. There is an increase in the obesity and overweight cases. When it comes to other deficiencies, there is a significant improvement,” said Dr Al Saeedi.

“Adding to the woes is an increase in the consumption of fast foods and unhealthy foods. I think the accessibility and availability is a major issue. The Ministry of Health can educate the people about the consequences of unhealthy food and lifestyle.”

“There is lack of physical activity. We will draft a report on the non-communicable diseases, which will be published soon. There is also the problem of Vitamin D deficiency, which is common in the region — not just in Oman — which can be easily reversed by following a healthy lifestyle,” said the minister.

The survey shows the number of underweight children below five years has increased by 11.2 per cent.

While 11.4 per cent of children are overweight, 1.1 per cent are obese, 23.7 per cent anaemic, 10.2 per cent iron-deficient, 1.6 per cent iron-deficient anaemic and 6.6 per cent suffering from Vitamin A deficiency.

The percentage of children below the age of five years suffering from Vitamin D deficiency is 8.5.

While 95.4 per cent of households are using fortified cooking oil, 76.1 per cent are using fortified wheat oil.

The Unicef representative lauded Oman’s leadership for having achieved a milestone in the past decade in tackling various health issues among children.

“Malnutrition is an important problem in the Middle East and Northern Africa and its various forms — undernutrition and anaemia during pregnancy — are a growing problem across the region,” said Geert Cappelaere, Unicef Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

Cappelaere, however, said Oman should be proud of its leadership for having conducted an “impressive survey” to study the reality of malnutrition.

“The survey is an excellent piece of work. It shows there is work to be done in terms of obesity among children, which is increasing in some parts of the country. Anaemia is a challenge, but effective measures are currently in the pipeline,” said Cappilaere, who had a meeting with the minister.

“He (the minister) has shown a sense of commitment and a willingness to go that extra mile in tackling the issue of obesity. He has vowed to ensure the first 1,000 days of a child will become even more priority for the government by ensuring proper liaising with other ministries in tackling the problem until it is eradicated. I feel the future of children in Oman looks very bright,” said the Unicefrepresentative.

The survey has made a six-point recommendation to the government. These are:

1. Reduce prevalence of overweight and obesity in women of reproductive age

2. Reduce prevalence of Folate and Vitamin B12 deficiency in women of reproductive age

3. Reduce prevalence of stunting in young children

4. Reduce Vitamin D deficiencies in women of reproductive age and young children

5. Measure fortification compliance of flour, bread and oil

6. Prevent further increase in the prevalence of overweight and obesity in young children

