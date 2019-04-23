Discussion on teaching profession

MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University organised a panel discussion on the national project entitled “The Teaching Profession in the Sultanate of Oman: Issues and Challenges” under the auspices of Dr Said bin Hamad al Rubaie, Secretary-General of the Education Council. The aim of the event was to introduce the project, its objectives, procedures and proposed research tools to the stakeholders, highlighting the status of the teaching profession in society, and discussing the phenomenon of abstention from the teaching profession.

This panel discussion came within the framework of the implementation of research procedures for the national project. Many topics were discussed in the event, which included the policies and laws of the Sultanate in recruitment of teachers, incentives and promotion for teachers in the Sultanate.

The workshop dealt with the Omani national framework for the teaching profession. The nature of the teaching profession, the societal outlook and attitudes toward the profession were also discussed.