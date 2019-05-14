Discovery Centre for $2bn Muscat waterfront project to open in Q3

Business Reporter –

Muscat, MAY 14 –

Mina Al Sultan Qaboos’ (MaSQ) on-site discovery centre is currently being outfitted, and will soon open its doors to the public, announced DAMAC International, a leading regional developer. Located across from the historical port, the Centre is the first visible structure in the transformation of MaSQ into a modern waterfront destination, a development in strategic partnership with Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the government’s tourism development arm.

The space will offer unparalleled views of the Arabian Sea and aims to enrich visitors’ with the rich heritage of Muttrah. Located at the southern end of the Muttrah Corniche, the MaSQ Discovery Centre will also house an Omani restaurant operated by Bait Al Luban, where visitors can enjoy fresh seafood against the stunning backdrop of Muscat’s prized port.

“We look forward to welcoming our neighbours to discover our shared future, as we showcase our pride in the rich history of the port to our guests from around the world,” explained Wael al Lawati, Senior Vice President for International Development at DAMAC.

“Having redefined urban development in the Middle East, our support in this landmark project was an obvious fit and underlines our ongoing commitment to the development of this region across market segments.”

A prequalification tender for the project construction works, consisting of phased residential, hotels and retail phased development was also made public.

Qualified contractors were invited to be part of the transformation of the historical port into a $2 billion integrated waterfront destination, including whimsical public areas and entertainment offerings.

The development is in line with the National Strategy for Tourism 2040, and led by Muttrah Tourism Development Company, a joint venture between OMRAN and DAMAC.

Since the initial announcement of the joint venture, extensive project planning and place making research for Muttrah, the district that surrounds MASQ, has been undertaken, while obstructing structures have been cleared for the first phase of construction.

DAMAC was selected as the strategic partner of the joint venture due to its successful track record in developing world-class residential and leisure projects in the Gulf and around the world.

DAMAC’s extensive portfolio of luxury homes, hotels and international golf courses in its home market of the United Arab Emirates, Middle East and the United Kingdom, make it the ideal partner for establishing an integrated community-based destination that will attract global interest.

