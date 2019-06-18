Discount for nationals in Omran hotels

Muscat: Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, unveiled its plans to roll out a promotional campaign which offers heavily discounted prices in Omran-owned hotels to Omani nationals during the summer season this year.

In preparation for the launch of the campaign, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Omran, met with CEOs and general managers of the Omran-owned hotels and resorts to review

the details of the promotional campaign and incentives to be offered to nationals.

