Directors of referral hospitals meet

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate General of Specialised Medical Care (DGSMC) began on Wednesday the second meeting of the directors of the referral hospitals and specialised centres at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, MoH Under-Secretary for Health Affairs, presided over the meeting. Director-General of Specialised Medical Care and the Directors-General of the Royal and Khoula Hospitals.

The meeting discussed issues including improving the medical services in the referral hospitals and the services provided in the dialysis units across the Sultanate.

The meeting also touched upon the LEAN management at the Royal and Nizwa hospitals and activating the appointments system in Royal Hospital, and reviewed the Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of the hospitals in the governorates.

