Direct impact mostly on western Dhofar: NCCD

Muscat: The tropical system Luban is dropping back from cyclone to tropical storm with the possibility of intensifying further during the next 12 hours,reported the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

The National Committee for Civil Defene (NCCD) has urged citizens and residents of the western parts of Dhofar Governorate to move away from the low-lying areas, to shelters provided in various states in view of the expected rainfall from the direct impact of Luban.