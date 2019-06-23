Local Main 

Direct flight between Muscat and Sarajevo discussed

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: An Omani delegation headed by Dr Ahmed Abdul Karim al Hooti, board member of Oman Chamber for Commerce and Industry (OCCI), were received by Bosnia Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the joint trade and economic cooperation between the two friendly countries, means of enhancing joint investments and overcoming the challenges facing transportation and logistics.

Opening a direct flight between Muscat and Sarajevo and its impact on enhancing cooperation and tourism aspects between the two countries were among the key points discussed during the visit.

Oman Observer

