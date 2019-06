MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received greetings from Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, on the occasion of Eid al Fitr.

In his cable, the chairman of the State Council said: “Your Majesty, on behalf of the members and employees of the State Council I would like to extend our sincere greetings and best wishes to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this blessed occasion while Your Majesty enjoys good health and well-being and the Omani people more progress and stability and the Arab and Muslim countries blessings and bounties.

“Your Majesty, tolerance and social cohesion are among the bounties God has bestowed on the Omani society and the blessed Renaissance, under Your Majesty’s leadership, has furthered these values thereby bringing together all efforts of individuals and institutions for the good of our beloved Oman and its people.

“On this blessed day we pray to Allah the Almighty to bestow on Oman security and stability and more progress and prosperity and to protect His Majesty and grant Muslims and all Muslim countries blessing and bounties.”

In his cable, the chairman of Majlis Ash’shura said: “Your Majesty, with the advent of Eid al Fitr on behalf of the members and employees of Majlis Ash’shura it is my great honour to extend our sincere greetings along with our thanks and appreciation to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty to accept your fast and good deeds and answer your prayers. May Allah the Almighty bestow Your Majesty with good health, long life and well-being.

“Your Majesty, thanks to your solid determination the Sultanate has transformed into a modern state with development spreading all over the country. The Omani people enjoy peace, security, dignified and stable life. These achievements are a source of pride and a testament to the scale of the government’s efforts supervised by Your Majesty.

“Your Majesty, we vow to exert more efforts following in your footsteps to achieve further progress in our beloved country with partnership with the government. We pray to Allah the Almighty to grant you blessing and success and to bestow His blessings on our country. May this occasion return while Your Majesty, Omani people and all Muslims enjoy bounties, stability and happiness.”

Sayyid Badr, in his cable, said: “Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Muslims are experiencing blessed time rejoicing the advent of Eid al Fitr and on this occasion it is a greatest honour for me and your gallant armed forces and the ministry of defence affiliates to extend our greetings to Your Majesty praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of the occasion while our beloved Oman and all Muslim countries enjoy blessing and bounties.

“Your Majesty, on this auspicious occasion we pray to Allah the Almighty to bless the march of development and to protect our beloved country Oman from harm to be forever prosperous.

“Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, your courageous armed forces and all ministry of defence personnel while marking this blessed occasion they renew the pledge of allegiance and loyalty to Your Majesty and to be ready to carry out Your Majesty’s instructions. We appeal to Allah the Almighty to bestow blessings on Your Majesty and protect Your Majesty to be the leader of Oman and its loyal people”.

In his cable, the inspector general of police and customs said: “Your Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is a great honour to me and on behalf of all affiliates of Royal Oman Police (ROP) to extend our greetings to Your Majesty on the occasion of Eid al Fitr along with our prayers to Allah the Almighty that Your Majesty enjoys good health and well-being and our country and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

“Your Majesty, it is with the blessing of Allah the Almighty that the Omani people could fast during the blessed month of Ramadhan. The blessed Eid al Fitr has come while everyone feels happy for getting the reward bounty from Allah the Almighty. We are so grateful to God and thankful to Your Majesty for providing us with the means of dignified livelihood.

“Your Majesty, your sons the affiliates of ROP are celebrating Eid al Fitr and worshipping Allah while performing their duties sincerely in serving the Omani people and all the residents on our beloved Oman. We appeal to Allah the Almighty to bestow blessings on Your Majesty and protect Your Majesty.” — ONA

