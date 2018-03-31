Digitisation is engine of energy innovation

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MARCH 31 –

The role of digitisation as the engine of energy innovation was highlighted by Schneider Electric, specialists in digital transformation of energy management and automation, on the side lines of the recent Oman Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference.

Oman’s energy firms are under increasing pressure to adjust to the “new normal” of lower oil prices, bring innovations to market faster, and ensure safety and cybersecurity. By breaking down silos and sharing data digitally, energy firms can enable digital oilfields to enhance energy efficiency, safety, reliability and innovation.

“Oman’s National Energy Strategy and Vision 2040 show how digital transformation can drive energy growth and energy efficiency,” said Georges El Mir, Vice President — Oil and Gas for Europe and Africa, Schneider Electric.

Showing the strong digital oilfield opportunity, 73 per cent of upstream oil and gas companies worldwide expect to become fully digital by 2022, according to a recent report by Accenture.

“The Sultanate’s oil and gas firms are posting strong interest in digitally sharing data — from oil wells, refineries and pipelines — to overcome challenges, and optimise costs, production, and operations,” said Sridhar Sharma, General Manager — Oman, Schneider Electric.

In Oman, Schneider Electric is exchanging best practises from 20 of the world’s largest oil and gas companies running solutions on the EcoStruxure architecture.

Energy firms are developing digital oilfields by joining together Internet of Things innovations across sensor data, mobility, cloud, analytics and security.

Event attendees experienced the latest EcoStruxure solutions, including Asset Advisor for electrical distribution, Profit Advisor for optimising operations and RefineryWise for refinery operations excellence.

Share on: WhatsApp