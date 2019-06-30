Digital Transformation Project to roll out 100 tourism eServices

MUSCAT, JUNE 30 – The Tourism Ministry’s Digital Transformation Project will create, among other things, as many as 100 eServices that will help facilitate the speedy and efficient delivery of services to investors and users in this key industry. Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, signed an agreement to this effect with Al Madina Development and Supply LLC, in coordination with the Information Technology Authority (ITA). Dr Salim Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA, and Sheila Hopper Jamal, CEO of Al Madina Development and Supply, also signed on behalf of their respective organisations.

The Digital Transformation Project for Tourism aims to simplify tourism procedures for all tourism establishments through business process re-engineering and achieve end-to-end automation through automation of workflow and processes. It will also introduce transparency in all tourism related activities through an executive dashboard to support senior management decision making, as well as marketing and promoting Oman tourism sector.

The project main development services include over 100 eServices in the areas of investors’ services, tourism development, and planning and information and tourism promotion. Several systems will be developed to enhance the ministry services and work processes including, licensing systems, hotel information system, land system, classification system and GIS system.

The project implementation will be done over three phases, in which the first phase will include business process re-engineering, tourism licence system, and classification system, while the second phase will include the portal upgrade, mobile app, tourism land system and hotel and tourist information system. The third phase will include the development of the GIS system.

Dr Salim al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA, said: “We congratulate the Ministry of Tourism for signing the agreement to implement their digital transformation program that will begin by re-engineering the ministry’s procedures. The project infrastructure is dependent on many services including G-Cloud, integration platform and digital certification and authentication. According to the agreement, the services will be launched on several phases and we hope that these services will contribute to encouraging investment in the tourism field in the Sultanate. “