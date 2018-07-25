Digital boost to Oman’s tourism sector

Muscat: Omantel and the Ministry of Tourism signed a strategic partnership on Wednesday to enable tourists enjoy a big-data based application that will offers a comprehensive travel experience, including Wi-Fi at a number of popular forts in the Sultanate.

As a leading national company, Omantel plays a major role in supporting the e-government and actively participates in building bridges between the private and public sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed bin Nasser al Mahrizi, Minister of Tourism, said, “It is essential to catch up with latest developments in the telecommunications sector as Oman through its tourism strategy tries to meet its target and increase the number of inbound tourists. By offering these facilities, we are helping tourists to only communicate efficiently. We also want to simplify the process of reservations and use of information through travel maps. Tourist will also be able to document their journeys while in Oman, which will significantly help us to reach a wider audience”.

He said, “We we look forward for a greater collaboration that will lead to a further enhancement of current services and bring in new services at various tourist destinations.”

Talal al Mamari, CEO, Omantel, said, “The tourism infrastructure has been developed and marketing strategy enhanced, which has resulted in the number of tourists coming to the Sultanate. As a leading national company, supporting the growth of our nation is a cornerstone of our values.”

Fadi Nasser, GM of ICT division at Omantel, said, “The big-data based application (eConcierge) will allow tourists to plan their journeys beforehand and discover various tourist attractions, activities, beverage & dining options and entertainment events that they can enjoy during their stay. This application was developed in partnership with Infoline and the tourism-specialized team out of the National CEO Program (NCP). Bahla Fort and nine more forts will be equipped with a high-speed Wi-Fi connection.”

He added that Omantel has expanded its networks in some of the most visited tourist attractions, like Jebel Al Akhdar and Jebel Shams.

“We have helped the Ministry of Tourism to stay connected with its directorates in various governorates, thanks to the smart solutions that include big-data platform and video conferencing,” Nasser said.

Recently, Omantel launched an online platform using big data analytics that allows ministry of tourism to monitor the traffic behavior and patterns in Dhofar to enable the ministry with better planning tool on real-time basis, in addition to an effective communication tool with external and internal tourists for awareness purposes.

The platform is on its early stages and additional features are set to be included in later stages, such as the information and statistics on tourist attractions in Dhofar specially in Salalah that can be extended all over the Sultanate to push together the tourism economy in Oman.”