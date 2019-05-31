India 

Diaspora issues will be prime concern: Minister

Oman Observer

New Delhi: V Muraleedharan was made the State Minister with the External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios on Friday. The only MP from Kerala to be inducted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government, Muraleedharan said thanked the Prime Minister for giving him two key portfolios and said he was looking forward to working with his two senior Cabinet colleagues.
“It’s a huge responsibility… The issues concerning the diaspora such as the ever-increasing air fares. I will see how best they can be resolved. Kerala, my own state, has a huge population working abroad. I am confident that I will be able to help them,” Muraleedharan told the media here after the allotment of portfolios.
“I’m happy that I am going to work with Minister of External Affairs S Jaisankar and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. The state governments would be taken into confidence, when dealing with issues,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Muraleedharan said that the vexed Sabarimala temple issue would be taken care of.
“The BJP has already made it very clear that it would take care of the Sabarimala issue. Therefore I need not say anything about it. Let’s just wait for a while,” he said. — IANS

You May Also Like

PNB fraud: CBI questions RBI ex-deputy governor

Oman Observer Comments Off on PNB fraud: CBI questions RBI ex-deputy governor

‘India has to build 700-900m square metres of urban space each year’

Oman Observer Comments Off on ‘India has to build 700-900m square metres of urban space each year’

Officials illegally accessed Level-5 SWIFT password, shared with firm

Oman Observer Comments Off on Officials illegally accessed Level-5 SWIFT password, shared with firm