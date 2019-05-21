Diam takes steps to ensure water supply to Sharqiyah

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Water (Diam) has taken several measures to ensure continuous supply of potable water until the damage is repaired in the main water pipeline in the governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah. Diam has activated the contingency plan according to the procedures manual and in coordination with the emergency sub-committees in the affected wilayats and the operation of the well fields in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, Al Kamil W’al Wafi, in South Al Sharqiyah, Al Mudhaibi, Al Qabil, Ibra and Wadi Bani Khalid in North Al Sharqiyah, in addition to activating the quota system by rotating operation among the wilayats to raise the levels of collective reservoir in Aseila and pumping water to the coastal areas in Jaalan Bani Bu Ali.

The technical teams continued efforts to detect the damage to the main water pipeline with the support of several governmental bodies, namely the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance. A number of divers accompanied the technical teams to detect the affected spot of the pipeline. Diam promised its subscribers in the governorates of South and North Al Sharqiyah the continuity of water supply and to address the damage caused to the main water pipeline as soon as possible. It called on them to continue rationalising water consumption and follow up its reports, and not to pay attention to any other data and information. — ONA

Related