Local 

Diam launches online payment services for water bills

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Public Authority for Water and Electricity (DIAM) has launched online payment services for water bills through its website www.diam.om.

The website will help customers track their bills and past payments, account details alongside a facility for self-meter reading.

The customers can continue to pay their bills through Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), Omantel,  mobile applications and payment kiosks installed at various commercial complexes.

You May Also Like

Interior decor expo opens

Oman Observer Comments Off on Interior decor expo opens

Lecture on ‘creative leadership’ in charity work

Badriya Al Balushi Comments Off on Lecture on ‘creative leadership’ in charity work

Incubation meet to tackle innovation, research

Oman Observer Comments Off on Incubation meet to tackle innovation, research