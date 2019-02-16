Diam launches online payment services for water bills

Muscat: The Public Authority for Water and Electricity (DIAM) has launched online payment services for water bills through its website www.diam.om.

The website will help customers track their bills and past payments, account details alongside a facility for self-meter reading.

The customers can continue to pay their bills through Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), Omantel, mobile applications and payment kiosks installed at various commercial complexes.