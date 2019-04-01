Dhofar’s qualifiers for 2nd stage of OCCI award announced

DHOFAR: The projects of Donate, ECO Technology, WheelsOnMap, Smart Medical Shirt, and LOOP THE LAMPS have made their way to the 2nd stage of the OCCI Innovation Award 2019.

The projects were announced on Sunday as the top five innovative projects out of around 20 projects that participated in the award’s first stage of Dhofar Governorate’s centre, held at Salalah College of Technology.

During the 2nd stage of the OCCI Innovation Award, only two projects will be selected to represent Dhofar Governorate in the final stage.

The Donate project, presented by Sarah Khalid al Najjar and Lubna Abdullah Khawar, is an application developed to help connect those who need blood donation with donors, while ECO Technology by Emad al Obiadoon is an innovative project that aims at water treatment through electrochemistry.

The idea of WheelsOnMap innovation by Bernard Haber is to design an application that offers a simple way to search for wheelchair-accessible places like hotels, parks, restaurant, healthcare, toilets, transport, cafes, malls and parks, through the online map.

The Smart Medical Shirt by Ahmed Aqeel Barham is based on designing a smart medical shirt that is capable of measuring blood pressure, electrocardiography (EcG), and blood temperature. LOOP THE LAMPS project aims at recycling lamps to preserve the environment from the pollution caused because of throwing of broken lamps and, at the same time, produce high-quality health tools rather than importing them from outside.

The OCCI Innovation Award aims to motivate the youth by developing their innovative ideas in the scientific and technical fields, and to transfer those ideas into products and useful services. The award seeks to develop innovation and motivate and sustain the cooperation between components of the community, such as the individuals or institutions of both government and private sectors, and the academic sector in Oman.

The award covers a range of fields including tourism, energy, food, security, environment, health, IT, industry and logistics.

