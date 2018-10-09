Dhofar reviews cyclone preparations

SALALAH, Oct 9 – The Emergency Committee of the Dhofar Municipality did a review meeting of its preparedness for the upcoming tropical Cyclone Luban, which is likely to pass through some parts of the Dhofar Governorate from Thursday to Saturday. Presiding over the meeting, Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, exhorted the committee members to do their best to minimise the damages in the event of the cyclone, which according to current movement would have indirect impact on Salalah and its adjoining areas. The municipality chairman put stress on using specialised skills and involving agencies which have those specialised services in dealing with any situation coming out of the cyclone.

He praised the service departments and their efforts in handling the tropical cyclone Mekunu, which really helped in minimising the damages and loss of life and of property. “It shows that the municipality organs are well equipped to handle emergency cases. The previous cyclone was a learning point also and this time we should be far better prepared to serve the residents of Dhofar.” The participants at the meeting included representatives from different wings of the municipality including municipalities of Salalah, Sadah, and Rakhyout. Besides them were the officials from the departments of General Hygiene of Salalah Municipality and Roads and Lighting.

The Department of Cleaning has been tasked to do an urgent review of places where there could be water-logging and immediate steps to clean all such places and wadis where there are any blockage in the forms of trees, stones, garbage, sand or any other thing. During the meeting, Al Shanfari directed the municipality’s officials of all the departments to prepare fully to work to reduce the damage that can result from the tropical situation. He put emphasis on coordinated efforts while preparing for the cyclone and stressed that the Emergency Committee will do daily meetings until this tropical situation passes by. He also asked everyone to be prepared for the possible rescue and restoration operations.

Kaushalendra Singh