Dhofar look to strengthen lead in Omantel League

League leaders Dhofar will meet Al Suwaiq in the 19th week of Omantel League. The match will be held at Sohar Sports Complex and kick off at 8:35 pm.

Salalah powerhouses Al Nasr will travel to face Majees at the same venue. The match will start at 5:50 pm. Oman club will lock horns with Mirbat at Seeb Stadium and the match will kick off at 5:45 pm.

Dhofar V Al Suwaiq

Ten-time winner Dhofar will be looking at further dominating their position in the standings. The leaders, who are on 46 points, will try to get inch closer to the title and register a record by clinching their 11th title. The Salalah giant is away than the second placed Al Nasr to 14 points. The league leaders are on the right track for the triumph at this stage.

The former champion Al Suwaiq, are looking to compensate their losses at the AFC Cup level as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Lebanon’s Al Ahed. Mohsin al Ghassani and his team-mates are eyeing to capture three points and secure a paramagnet position at the top five teams of the league.

Mirbat V Oman

Oman club’s players and technical staff are aware the position of the team is on shaky ground as they are one of the clubs that are facing relegation. The team is positioned last at the league table with 15 points. Mirbat, on the other hand, will try to compensate at league level as the team left HM Cup from semis against Fanja. The Salalah team’s players will focus on gaining three points that will push them closer to the top three teams in the league order. The Romanian coach Alex will direct his players to be back to winning stages as they registered a 1-1 draw against Majees in the previous round.

Al Nasr V Majees

The second placed Al Nasr will be looking for the second successive victory after they won Al Nahdha in the last round. Al Nasr’s triumph today will raise their credit to 35 points and may reduce the gap if the leaders struggle against Al Suwaiq. However, Majees’s fans will not accept any other results for their team except the win which has given them some temporary relief to jump from the danger zone. Majees players will get their fans’ support today as the match will be held at Sohar Sports Complex and that will be an additional advantage for them to register three points and reach 19 points.