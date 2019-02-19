Dhofar look to strengthen lead at top

League leaders Dhofar will be looking to pocket three points against Mirbat in the Omantel League to strengthen their top spot in the 15th week of Omantel league at the Salalah Youth Complex on Wednesday.

North Al Batinah derby will be highlight in this round as Saham will take on Sohar at Sohar Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 5:30 pm. Fifth-placed Al Nasr will travel to face Sur at the Sur sports Complex, while Al Rustaq will meet Al Oruba at Seeb stadium.

Keeping the same margin with second placed Al Nahda with nine points will be the focus for Dhofar coach Mohammed Abdulazeem when the team faces neighbours Mirbat.

Missing any points for the leaders at this stage will open the door for the top teams zone to get inch closer to compete at top league table. Meanwhile, Mirbat players are fully aware that today’s match against the league leaders is a great chance to reduce the point difference and raise competition at the top. Mirbat registered a 2-1 win over Muscat in the last round and will be keen to reach to 27 points and get closer to second place by two points.

Sohar-Saham match draws big crowd from both the teams. Sohar will look to end the match against Saham with three points and be closer with top zone teams. Despite Saham’s defeat by Dhofar 7-2 in the last round, Saham players committed that the team will show a different display in Wednesday’s match and register a strong comeback.

Fifth-placed Al Nasr, with 22 points from 14 games, will face Sur with 13 points with same number of games in an expected thriller.

Both teams and especially Sur would want to avoid a draw or defeat as they are at the danger zone. However, Al Nasr will try to compensate their defeat by Al Rustaq in the last round and show an improved performance in the second phase of the league. The HM Cup champions for last season will look to reach 25 points and enter the top zone of the league table.