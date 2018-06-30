Dhofar Insurance deploys Beyontec Suite

MUSCAT, JUNE 30 – Beyontec, a global insurance information and technology solutions provider, has been selected by Dhofar Insurance Company (SAOG), a leading insurance provider in the Sultanate, to implement the Beyontec Suite, its core solution, across all major lines of business. After a thorough due diligence across solutions and vendors, Dhofar Insurance chose Beyontec, which specialises in configurable technology solutions for the global insurance industry, as its technology partner. The company will implement its award winning insurance solution, the Beyontec Suite, a workflow-driven insurance system that caters to the growing and changing needs of the insurance industry in Oman.

“Our success is built on a foundation of shared values and financial strength from providing efficient and coherent services throughout the Sultanate of Oman. With implementation of Beyontec Suite, we are confident that this will create better efficiency, enhance customer service and help us streamline our policy issuance and claims process. The partnership with Beyontec will allow us to ride the wave of the fast-changing technological revolution, which is one of the pillars of our vision for the future,” said Majid al Toky, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dhofar Insurance Company.

“We are pleased to enter into a strategic technology partnership with Dhofar Insurance Company,” said Vivek Sethia, Co-founder at Beyontec Solutions DMCC. “Our customer-centric approach provides for cost-effective insurance administration solutions by focusing on the requirements and business challenges of our clients. Beyontec Suite software with its fully integrated modules across policy, billing and claims administration, underwriting, re-insurance, accounting, reports and queries will enable Dhofar Insurance to embed performance management into operations, become more efficient, while enhancing overall customer experience,” he added.

