SALALAH: Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, received in his office on Thursday Admiral Ricardo Attanasio, Force Commander of Eunavfor in the presence of Capt Eduardo Guitian, Commander of the Frigate Navarra while the vessel anchored at Salalah Port. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and matters of common concern between the two friendly countries.

— ONA

Related