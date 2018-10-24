Dhofar go strong on top

MUSCAT, Oct 24 – League leaders Dhofar ended the southern derby against Al Nasr with a 2-0 victory to strengthen their position on top of Omantel League with 23 points after the ninth round on Tuesday. At the Al Sadaa Stadium, both goals came in first half through Mutaz Saleh and Odai Khdur in the 33th and 37th minute. Dhofar’s new coach Mohammed Abdulazim led the team to the victory after the draw against Al Nahda in the last round. The 10-time league winners will face off Al Oruba in the next round at Salalah Sports Complex.

In another match, Al Suwaiq were held to 1-1 draw by Mirbat. Edson de Santos netted the equaliser for Al Suwaiq in the 92nd minute after Abdulrahman Samir al Ghassani put Mirbat ahead in the 56th minute. With the draw, Mirbat missed the chance to hold on to second place. They are third on table with 17 points, while Al Suwaiq are ninth with 10 points.

At Al Buraimi Sports Complex, Al Nahda edged Sohar 2-1 to climb to the second position with 18 points, while Sohar are 10th with 10 points.

At the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Al Shabab got the better of Saham 2-1. Essam al Subhi and Ahmed al Beriki netted for Al Shabab, while Malik al AbdulSalam scored for Saham. With this victory, Al Shabab added three points and reached to 9 points at 11th position while Saham remained at fifth position with 16 points.

Sur stunned Oman 1-0 at the Sur Sports Complex with the only goal struck by Emad Zatarah. Sur registered their first victory in the league after the team suffered two continuous losses against Saham and Mirbat in last rounds. Despite the victory, Sur and Oman are still positioned in the relegation zone as both teams have six points and are in the 12th and 13th places.

Majees continued their struggle as they slumped to their seventh loss against Al Rustaq 1-0.

Al Rustaq added three points to reach 10 points, while Majees are at the bottom with only two points. In next round, Majees will travel to capital city to meet Muscat at Seeb Stadium in a very tough match. Another loss for the team will cement Majees place in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Muscat scored a 2-1 win over Al Oruba to remain at the top four teams in the league table with 17 points with a six-point gap with the leaders Dhofar. On the other hand, Al Oruba dropped to eighth position with 12 points.

Adil Al Balushi