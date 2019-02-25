Dhofar continue domination atop league standings

MUSCAT, Feb 25 – Dhofar continued their domination atop the Omantel League standings as they defeated Oman Club 3-0 at the Salalah Youth Complex on Sunday. The league leaders, who are on 42 points, widened the gap between them and the second placed Al Nahdha to 13 points. With every passing round, the Salalah giants are inching closer to clinch the Omantel League title. With their loss, Oman Club piled on more misery to their fortunes as they are placed in the relegation zone at the last position with 12 points. Mohammed Abdulazeem, head coach of Dhofar, affirmed in the post-match press conference that the team captured three crucial points that led the team closer to the league shield.

“Thanks to the players who performed very well in the ground and implemented all the instructions and technical tactics. I am looking forward to continue in the winning path,” the Egyptian coach added.

Sohar registered a strong come-from-behind as they won 3-2 against Mirbat at Sohar Sports Complex. Raul Manidi put Mirbat ahead as he struck the first two goals. Sohar reached the equaliser through Al Qasim al Abdul Salam and Said Obaid as they netted the opening and second goals, respectively. Sohar secured the winning goal by Ahmed al Khali seven minutes to the end of regulation time. With this victory, Sohar jumped to fifth position with 24 points while Mirbat freezed at 25 points.

Mustafa Kio, Sohar coach, stated that there were many factors that led Sohar to snatch a victory against Mirbat.

“The players’ enthusiasm benefited the team’s fortunes substantially and the high level performance of players during the match were the real reasons behind the success of the team in their match against Mirbat,” Sohar coach concluded.

In almost a similar scenario, Al Shabab trounced second-placed Al Nahdha 4-1 at the latter’s home in Al Buraimi Sports Complex. Despite Al Nahdha taking the lead when former national team player Nasser al Shamli found the net in the 29th minute, the visitors registered a strong comeback from behind through netting three goals by Amro Jenyat, Linardo and Jaja.

Al Nahdha missed keeping the same trial with leaders as the gap increased to 13 points as it was nine points in the previous rounds. Al Nahdha are currently placed second with 29 points while Al Shabab benefited from the win as they moved to the 13th position with 15 points.

Saham beat Majees

Meanwhile, Saham beat Majees 2-0 after goals from Tenga and Mohammed al Ghassani.

Adil Al Balushi