Dhofar beckons as tourism season kicks off

SALALAH: The annual tourist season in the Governorate of Dhofar begins today which will continue until September 21.

The city of Salalah will witness the influx of a large number of tourists from within the Sultanate and the GCC countries who turn up to enjoy the pleasant weather and beautiful nature with drizzles, cool breeze, cloudy sky and greenery.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI), 826,376 people visited Salalah during the tourism season last year compared to 644,931 visitors in 2017, an increase of 28.1 per cent.

The Governorate of Dhofar boasts several places of tourist attraction that include sandy beaches, a range of mountains, valleys, plains, desert extending to the Empty Quarter, water springs scattered all over it, natural fountains and caves, in addition to tropical agricultural products like coconut and papaya.

During the tourist season many activities and events are organised as part of the Salalah Tourism Festival, which will be held this year from July 11 to August 22. The festival, which is one of the main attractions of the season, includes entertainment, cultural, artistic, sports and economic activities as well as local, regional and international conferences and seminars highlighting the civilisational and heritage aspects of the Sultanate. — ONA

