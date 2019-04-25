Dhofar annex Omantel League title after beating Al Nahdha

Salalah giant, Dhofar, sealed their 11th title of the Omantel League after a 3/0 victory over the hosts al Nahdha at al Buraimi Sports Complex late on Wednesday at the 21st week of the top domestic league.

With five more rounds to go, Dhofar annexed on Omantel League showpiece title. A gap of 19 points is the difference with the second placed Al Nasr who played against Muscat on Thursday.

Dhofar ensured the thrilling accomplishment as they possess now 55 points in their kitty after 21 matches. Al Nahdha remained at their third position with 34 points.

In the other matches of 21st week on Wednesday, Al Rustaq registered a 5/2 win over Oman club. Batinah club, Al Rustaq positioned at the middle of the table order with 28 points at sixth place while Oman still at the danger zone as they posses 21 points with same number of games.

In the third match, Mirbat blanked the HM Cup champion, Sur 2-0. With this new defeat, Sur team is nominated as one of the three teams to relegate to the first division league. Sur have 16 points at the 13th place while Mirbat positioned fourth with 29 points.

