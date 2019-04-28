Dhamani focuses only on pvt sector staff, visitors

MUSCAT, APRIL 28 – The unified health insurance plan, Dhamani, focuses only on private sector employees (both expats and residents) and visitors to the Sultanate. It was revealed at the fourth awareness meeting to introduce Dhamani was held by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), in cooperation with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in Buraimi in the presence of Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Governor of Buraimi, business owners and different stakeholders.

Emphasising that the next step should be to ensure efficient implementation of this project, Al Busaidy said, “Such awareness meetings represent a real opportunity to understand the different aspects of the project and its suggested implementation phases as well as for exchanging views and addressing inquiries.”

Ahmed bin Ali al Maamari, Vice President for Insurance Sector, CMA, said that Dhamani focuses only on private sector employees and visitors to the Sultanate, and does not include other sectors. He added that there is confusion with regards to the concepts of private health insurance and social health insurance.

The private health insurance, Dhamani, does not include direct government support or funding, while social health insurance is partially or entirely funded by the government, which is closer to what people are receiving from the government currently.”

“The efforts of the team resulted lately in the approval and official issuance of the unified health insurance policy. The tender for Dhamani E-Platform was also announced. The proposed implementation phases have been submitted to the Council of Ministers and we are waiting for their green light”, he added.

Once implemented, the project is expected to contribute to the development of the health services market infrastructure. The implementation of the project will be in phases. Moving from one phase to the other will depend on fixing any glitches that may occur during the implementation of that phase.

