DGSM stamps 3,270 kg precious metals in Q1

Muscat, May 4The total volume of bullion, gold, silver and platinum coins stamped during the first quarter of 2019 was 3,270.083 kilogramme. The Directorate General of Standards and Metrology (DGSM) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that during the month of January, 935.826 kilogrammes of previous metals were stamped. In February, 1,160.898 kilogrammes and in March, 1,171.359 kilogrammes precious metals were stamped. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry plays a major role in the control of precious metals and gems to curb illegal practices and to encourage precious metals industry.

