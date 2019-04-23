‘Development of training system’ discussed

MUSCAT: The Education and Research Committee of the State Council on Tuesday hosted officials of the Education Council and Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), as part of the Committee’s study on the “Development of the training system.”

The meeting, headed by Dr Abdullah bin Mubarak al Shanfri, Head of the Committee, reviewed the Education Council’s efforts in training students, the challenges faced by educational institutions and training providers in providing practical training to students, and reviewed proposals for the development of legislation and programmes to provide practical training for students in educational institutions.

The representation from the Education Council included Sayyida Dr Amal bint Abdullah al Busaidiyah, Education Specialist at the Secretariat-General, Dr Masoud bin Ali al Harthy, Expert in Academic Affairs and Noman bin Mohammed Al Rahbi, Director of Session and Committees Department.

The Committee discussed with the SQU officials, the university’s efforts to train students, data and statistics related to the provision of practical training for students in terms of working hours, numbers of trainees, training courses and funding sources. It also discussed the quality of training offered to students, internal policies that include memorandums of understanding on student training and training methodology, and the plan of implementation of training of students as per the National Strategy for Education 2040.

The discussions also dealt with the supervision and evaluation mechanisms of the university in which students are trained with models selected and regulations governing the practical training of students.

The team from SQU included the Deputy Chairman for Academic Affairs and Society Service in Engineering College, Asst Dean for Training and Social Service in College of Arts and Social Sciences and Director for Centre of Career Guidance.

