Developing HR for the 4th Industrial Revolution

Although every department — whether in the public or private sector — has its own important role to play in an organisation’s success, it is the human resources department that constitutes the backbone of that establishment.

A lot has happened in human resources management over the years. The most important is the adoption of technology. It has made an outstanding impact on efficiency and productivity in the workplace.

Are public and private sector organisations ready for the next technology revolution in terms of human resources?

This was one of the questions at the centre of focus at the fourth annual conference organised by the Omani Society for Human Resources Management (OSHRM) recently.

The conference, which attracted an attendance of more than 400 participants mostly from HR and other related fields, was one of the best of-its-kind in the Sultanate. The three-day meet was a good opportunity to meet and discuss the present status and future of human resources along with leaders and experts on a common platform.

Through their working papers and panel discussions, the conference speakers called on the participants to prepare their establishments for modern advances in the field of human resources. The penetration of social media is helping HR departments to be more proactive in recruitment, employee welfare, and so on. It also helps the management deal effectively will the new generation of employees.

This include effective feedback and review of employee performance, training, and wellness programmes.

“We have to review the higher education establishments future programmes to ensure they meet with the required skillsets envisioned during the 4th Industrial Revolution,” said one of the specialists who attended the conference.

While some of the speakers stressed on the need for Omani HR markets to be ready to meet the technological developments and requirements of the 4th Industrial Revolution, others opined that the HR system including performance and attracting talents need to be reviewed.

The conference took its inspiration from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos who has always stressed the importance of human resources development in his speeches.

His Majesty has called on the government to pay the highest attention to human resources. His Majesty’s Royal speeches have also highlighted the importance of human resource contributions towards nation-building.

In terms of higher education, the speakers and experts called on authorities to make the curriculum and study programmes suited to the needs of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Some speakers felt that there were no grounds for undue concern about job opportunities in the future.

“There are lots of job opportunities, which have been created by technology such as social media and programmers,” one expert emphasised.

The organisers must be thanked for the well-organised conference and identifying worthy topics and choosing the right speakers who made a positive impression on the audience.

Related