Developer chosen for Seeb tourism project

Muscat, Nov 14 – The Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday said it has accepted a proposal by Bin Sheikh Holding Company for establishing a tourism project in Seeb. In October 2017, the ministry had launched an “open contest” for investors to set up a tourism project in Seeb aimed at recreating old markets and traditional neighbourhoods. The project, which will include restaurants, cafes and shops on land no 277, will be developed under usufruct agreement renewable for 50 years. The contest was for best architectural design, financing/financial soundness, highest rental potential and quickest implementation.

