Deutsche Bank shares dip again

LONDON: Deutsche Bank shares extended losses on Tuesday on investor doubts that the new chief executive can revive the lender by shrinking the investment bank and returning to its roots as banker to corporate Germany.
Deutsche’s stock price has fallen 12 per cent since Sunday’s restructuring announcement to cut 18,000 jobs in a 7.4 billion euro ($8.29 billion) “reinvention”. By 0842 GMT, the stock was down 5.2 per cent on the day, their lowest for two weeks. — Reuters

