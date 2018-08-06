Details of new Iran sanctions today: US

Washington: The United States intends to fully enforce sanctions due to be reimposed against Iran early this week on orders from U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

Washington’s so-called ‘snapback’ sanctions are due to be reinstated against Tehran at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, a US Treasury official said, speaking on condition anonymity.

Pompeo, speaking with reporters returning with him from an Asian trip, said the White House would detail implementation of the measures on Monday morning.

Despite opposition from European allies, Trump in May pulled the United States out of a 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran under which international sanctions were lifted in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump had denounced the deal reached under his White House predecessor, Barack Obama, as one-sided in Iran’s favor.

Starting this week, Washington will reimpose sanctions on Iran’s purchases of U.S. dollars, its trade in gold and precious metals, and its dealings with metals, coal and industrial-related software.

The United States has told other countries they must halt imports of Iranian oil starting in early November or face U.S. financial measures.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said last week that Trump’s repudiation of the deal was illegal and Iran would not yield to Washington’s renewed campaign to strangle Iran’s vital oil exports.

Iran will ease foreign exchange rules, state TV reported on Sunday, in a bid to halt a collapse of the rial currency, which has lost half its value since April due to fears about the return of U.S. sanctions.