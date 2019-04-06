Local 

Dental health programme in Al Mamour

BAHLA: The Al Mamour Health Centre, represented by the Dental Clinic, recently held a dental health programme as part of the GCC Oral Health Unified Week, 2019 under the auspices of Salim bin Hamad al Mafraji, representative of the Wilayat of Bahla at Majlis Ash’shura. The event was aimed at spreading awareness about dental heath in society, specially among schoolchildren. The programme also included general medical check-up. The chief guest honoured individuals and institutions who sponsored the event.

