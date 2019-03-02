Demand for women tourist guides up

Muscat, March 2 – The Ministry of Tourism celebrated the International Tourist Guide in a ceremony presided over by Adel bin Al Murdas al Busaidi, Adviser, Ministry of Tourism. During the ceremony, a speech of the tourism minister was read out by Mohamed bin Mahmoud al Zadjali, Director-General of Investor Services and Quality Management at the Ministry of Tourism. The speech explained the pivotal role played by the tour guides in the tourism industry and encouraged Omanis to take up the profession. In 2018, the ministry issued 113 licences to guides.

The Director-General of Investor Services and Quality Management said there is a demand for Omani women tourist guides. The ministry has licensed 14 women tourist guides during the last two years.

Dr Abdul Kareem al Mugheiri, Dean of the Oman Tourism College, delivered a speech on the role of the college in promoting the profession of tourism guidance through finding courses and training students. He explained that the traditional communication role of the tour guide as mediator is not enough in the 21st century after the changes in technology, demographics, social and tourism expectations.

The meeting also included performance of the artists from the Omani Oud Society and a video presentation by guides Yusuf al Hashemi and Mai al Kaabiyah. A number of tour guides were honoured at the ceremony.

