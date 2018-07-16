Dell to celebrate empowering women entrepreneurs in Canada

Toronto: Computer maker Dell will celebrate empowering women entrepreneurs from the world over at a three-day global summit which began on Sunday in this Canadian metropolis. “The ninth edition of the annual Dell Women’s Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) from July 15-17 connects women entrepreneurs from across the world with networks, sources of capital, knowledge and technology,” said the US-based Dell Technologies in a statement ahead of the event.

The summit provides a platform to about 200 women business leaders, founders and entrepreneurs from countries like Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, Denmark, France, India, Israel, Japan and US to discuss issues on scaling and growing their businesses. Since its inception in 2010, the annual gathering of businesswomen from the world over was held at San Francisco in the US, Cape Town in South Africa, Berlin in Germany, New Delhi and Shanghai in China among other cities.

Dell’s senior women executives, including Chief Customer Officer Karen Quintos, Senior Vice-President Christine Fraser, Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand Angela Fox are among others who will be present at the three-day event.

Women leaders from other technology firms like chip maker Intel’s Canada Director Elaine Mah, global software major Microsoft Canada’s social media head Roisin Bonner, London-based Ernst & Young’s investment banker Marla Brefka Heller and Canada’s Minister of Small Business and Tourism Bardish Chagger are the key speakers. — IANS

