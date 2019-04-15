Delhi Capitals climb to second position in IPL standings

Hyderabad: The Delhi Capitals climbed to second position in the VIVO IPL 2019 standings after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. In Match 30 played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, the Delhi Capitals posted a modest 155-7 and then bundled out the hosts for 116. The 39-run win would be the Delhi Capitals’ fifth win overall and fourth away win in five matches this season.

After losing both openers cheaply, the Delhi Capitals’ innings was resurrected by their middle order. Colin Munro, who batted aggressively in his first outing of the season, stitched a 49-run stand with captain Shreyas Iyer (45). Once that partnership was broken, the DC captain added 56 runs in the company of Rishabh Pant, who made 23 from 19 balls.

But once that pair was separated, the Delhi Capitals suffered a collapse – an aspect which has become a regular feature in their matches. From 125-3 just before Shreyas was dismissed, the Delhi Capitals slumped to 152-7. They eventually finished at 155-7 – a total which looked 20 runs short of par score at the halfway stage.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the wickets were shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-33), Khaleel Ahmed (3-30), Abhishek Sharma (1-10) and Rashid Khan (1-22).

In the second half, the Sunrisers got off to a brisk start, with Jonny Bairstow racing off the blocks. He and David Warner added 72 for the opening wicket before they were separated. Bairstow was dismissed for 41 (31 balls) in the tenth over, and was followed soon after by Kane Williamson.

With the pitch slowing up dramatically and the Delhi Capitals bowlers giving him no pace, even a well-set Warner struggled to find his timing – despite changing his bat on at least four occasions. He brought up his half-century off 46 balls, but would soon be dismissed soon after for 51.

With the required rate climbing with every passing delivery, the Sunrisers batsmen attempted to find the boundary, but most batsmen hit the ball up in the air to be dismissed caught. The hosts, 101-2 at one stage, suffered a spectacular collapse losing 8 wickets for 15 runs, to be dismissed for 116.

Kagiso Rabada (4-22) was the most successful bowler for the Delhi Capitals, while Keemo Paul and Chris Morris picked up three wickets each.

Standout batting performances

Colin Munro had been warming the benches all this while, but made it count when given an opportunity. The Kiwi batsman dealt in boundaries early on; 28 of his first 30 runs were through hits to or over the fence. He took his chances and they came off on this evening; his 24-ball 40 contained four boundaries and three sixes.

The standout shot of his knock was the pick up shot off Khaleel Ahmed that sent the ball into the stands at squareleg. He was dismissed in the eighth over – with the score reading 69 – when he threw his bat at a wide one from the Sunrisers debutant Abhishek Sharma, but ended up edging the ball to the wicket-keeper. Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 155-7 (Colin Munro 40, Shreyas Iyer 45, Khaleel Ahmed 3-30) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad: 116 in 18.5 overs (David Warner 51, Jonny Bairstow 41, Kagiso Rabada 4-22, Chris Morris 3-22, Keemo Paul 3-17) by 39 runs.

