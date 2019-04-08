Delegation inspects Ibra date palm farm

IBRA: The Directorate-General of One Million Date Palm Tree Project at the Diwan of Royal Court organised a tour of inspection to Ibra plantation under the auspices of Shaikh Yahya bin Hamood al Maamari, Governor of North Al Sharqiyah Governorate. He was accompanied by some members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, members of the Municipal Council, officials from the public and private sectors, Shaikhs and dignitaries of North Al Sharqiyah.

The move comes as part of a series of inspection tours being organised by the Directorate-General of One Million Date Palm Tree Project at the Diwan of Royal Court and is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the project. Ibra farm has a capacity for 10,000 date palm trees which are irrigated by treated waste water.

On the sidelines of the tour, Dr Saif bin Rashid al Shaqsi, Director-General of the One Million Date Palm Tree Project, said the project targets to achieve a number of goals spanning the agricultural, economic, environmental, and social research fields. He presented a visual display explaining the importance of date palm trees, the agricultural, environmental as well as social benefits of the project, the projects contribution in attaining food security and feeding the local and international markets with date palm products.

Al Shaqsi said the implementation of the One Million Date Palm Tree Project is a translation of the vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The project is expected to create a quantum leap in date palm plantation in the Sultanate besides enhancing the role of date palm in the agricultural sector to keep pace with the future requirements and meets the social needs.

The Governor of North Al Sharqiyah Governorate valued the efforts being made by the project’s management to implement the project. He expressed his satisfaction over the implementation level reached so far.

