Defence ties reviewed with South Korea

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa on Monday a delegation of the Defence Industry in the Republic of South Korea led by Maj Gen Jang Kyung-soo, Director-General of the Programme and Operations Section of the Korean Defence Ministry. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed a range of matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by senior officers at the Office of the Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence. — ONA

