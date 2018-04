MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’a on Tuesday Serdar Demirel, Deputy Under-Secretary at the Turkish Under-Secretariat for Defence Industries (SSM).

The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by senior officers at the Office of the Defence Secretary-General and the Military Attaché of the Turkish Embassy in Muscat.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), also received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafa’a Serdar Demirel.

The two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning, Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al

Hinai, Head of Military Protocols and Public Relations at COSAF, the Military Attaché at the Turkish Embassy in Muscat and senior COSAF officers. — ONA

