Defence Secy-Gen holds talks with Kuwaiti Naval Force chief

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, received in his office on Monday Rear Admiral Khaled Ahmed Abdullah, Commander of Kuwait Naval Force, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and senior officers at the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF).

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), also received in his office at Muaskar Al Murtafaa Rear Admiral Khaled Ahmed Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged viewpoints and discussed military matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Commodore Shamis bin Mohammed al Habsi, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Administration and senior COSAF officers.

VISITS SAF MUSEUM: Rear Admiral Khaled Ahmed Abdullah, visited the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) Museum. The guest was accompanied by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

The Head of SAF Museum escorted them in a tour to various sections of the museum.

The guest viewed a side of the historic stages of the Omani civilisation and its roles in different fields.

The guest also viewed the historic manuscripts and models, as well as the Omani architecture in the Bait Al Falaj Castle.

He was also briefed on the progress enjoyed by SAF during the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

At the end of the visit, the guest signed the visitor’s book, expressing his delight to view the ancient Omani heritage and history, as well as the military antiques that narrate the SAF progress. — ONA

