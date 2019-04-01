Defence Secretary-General receives British official

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ on Monday Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer, Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East in the United Kingdom (UK).

They exchanged cordial conversations and touched on several matters of common concern between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by SAF senior officers and the British Ambassador to the Sultanate. Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ on Monday Lt Gen Sir John Lorimer, Defence Senior Adviser to the Middle East in the United Kingdom.

They exchanged viewpoints and discussed a range of military matters of common concern, as well as the mechanism of promoting the existing military coordination and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Saif bin Hamdan al Busaidy, Acting Assistant SAF Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning, and senior SAF officers.

— ONA

