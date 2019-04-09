Defence issues discussed with US military official

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, received in his office on Tuesday Vice Admiral James Malloy, Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, and his delegation. The two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed several matters of common concern. The meeting was attended by the US Ambassador to the Sultanate. Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), also received in his office at Mu’askar Al Murtafa’ Vice Admiral James Malloy and his delegation.

Lt Gen Al Nabhani welcomed the guest, who expressed his delight over his visit to the Sultanate. The meeting was attended by Brigadier Saleh bin Ahmed al Hinai, Head of Military Protocols and Public Relations at COSAF, SAF senior officers and the US Ambassador to the Sultanate. Also on Tuesday, Vice Admiral James Malloy and his delegation were received by Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) Command. — ONA