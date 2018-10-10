Deeper study of Oman-British relations sought

Muscat: The International Conference on Omani-British Relations between the 17th and the 19th centuries was concluded at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat yesterday under the patronage of Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs. The conference came up with a set of recommendation that included encouraging researchers to diversify their resources in Arabic, English, French, Italian, Dutch, Russian, Persian, Portuguese, Turkish, Hindi and other languages to reveal the nature of the Omani-British relations, European countries and the United States of America (USA).

The conference also recommended directing graduates and researchers to conduct scientific research in the master and doctorate levels, which deal with the historical relations between Oman, Britain, European countries and the USA, to provide research grants to study these relations, to emphasise the deepening of scientific research and the objectivity and accuracy of reference to Arab and foreign references in the preparation of studies and research as documents and archaeology are the most important foundations in this regard.

The conference recommended the establishment of an information bank on the Omani-British relations and other countries, in cooperation with the role of the international archives and the scientific bodies, and conservation of monuments. It also called for the establishment of a scientific centre to study relations between the Sultanate of Oman, Britain, European countries and the USA, as well as highlighting the Omani-British relations. — ONA

