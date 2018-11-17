Deep depression formed in Arabian Sea: PACA

Muscat: The Public Civil Aviation Authority (PACA) said the latest weather charts and analysis of the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning and Early Warning Center observed the formation of a deep depression in the southeast of the Arabian Sea on Saturday

The latest weather predictions Commission explained indicate the movement of the deep depression towards the west -northwest direction with the possibility of deepening into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours without any impact on the coast of the Sultanate during the next three days.

The preliminary data indicated that the direction of the tropical situation is towards the Horn of Africa, which is far from the coast of the Sultanate.

The meteorologists continue to analyze and monitor the latest developments and PACA advised people to follow its weather reports.