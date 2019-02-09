Dedicated lanes to pick/drop passengers at Muscat Airport

Muscat: Oman Airports will provide dedicated lanes at the entry of arrival and departures areas of Muscat International Airport.

The new system will contribute to ensuring smooth movement of vehicles that come to pick-up and drop off passengers.

These lanes will provide a time limit of only 10 minutes to drop-off and pick up passengers at the gates of arrivals and departures, after which a fee will be levied on vehicles whose stay in the indicated area is more than 10 minutes.

Starting February 10, vehicles coming to Muscat International Airport to drop or pick up passengers were be allowed a ‘free waiting period’ of 10 minutes at the arrival or departure gates.

Oman Airports said vehicles exceeding 10 minutes of stay will be charged a fee.

“The new rule comes into force from February 10 and is based on the feedback from the users of airport and other stakeholders,” it said.

“It will help regulate the flow of traffic at the airport,” it said.

Previously, vehicles were permitted to wait for only three minutes for pick-up and drop-off outside the terminals.

Oman Airports said the system had been successfully implemented at Salalah Airport, with studies revealing the process of dropping off or picking up passengers

does not take more than three to four minutes.