Dedicated bus lanes for Muscat?

Muscat: Mwasalat said it working with the Muscat Municipality in coordination with the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) to create dedicated lanes for public transport buses.

Replying to a query, the company said, “A tender has been submitted for the project and we hope to see the project taking off in the near future.”

Mwasalat was responding to suggestions that only dedicated bus lanes will reduce the commuting time and encourage people to leave their private vehicles and use buses instead.

As part of the public transport strategy for Muscat to be developed over the period of seven years, special bus lanes and AC stops will be introduced in the first phase.